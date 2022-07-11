Reference exchange rate down 7 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,170 VND/USD on July 11, down 7 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 8).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,864 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,476 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at all commercial banks also decreased.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,180 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,490 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from July 8.
BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND to 23,210 VND/USD (buying) and 23,490 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from July 4-8, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend for most of the week before turning around to drop on Friday, ending the week up 56 VND from Monday./.