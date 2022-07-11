Business Thanh Hoa province looks to become new growth powerhouse The northern central province of Thanh Hoa is striving to obtain fast and sustainable economic development and become a new growth powerhouse in the region, according to local authorities.

Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam's socio-economic development in H1 2022 Vietnam reported GDP growth of 6.42% and trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022. Foreign arrivals to the country surged 6.8 fold compared to the same period last year.

Tra fish exports to UK soar six-fold Vietnam's tra fish export increased by 83.2% in the first half of this year, the highest growth rate among fishery products. Of note, Tra fish exports to the UK increased six-fold in the first half of this year.

Vietnam's economic growth accelerates on back of exports: Bloomberg Vietnam's economic growth accelerated faster than expected in the second quarter of this year, as a recovery in exports and manufacturing helped offset risks from coronavirus outbreaks and rising oil prices, Bloomberg reported.