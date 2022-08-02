Business Quang Ninh opens door for massive capital influx Investors have freshly committed over 2.4 billion USD to the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh after memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed and projects licenced at a recent local investment promotion conference.

Business Mekong Delta Economic Report 2022 released The agricultural sector has grown but was still not strong enough to revive the region's economy, according to the second annual Mekong Delta Economic Report 2022 released in Can Tho city on August 1.

Business Aquatic exports drop to below 1 billion USD in July The value of aquatic exports in July fell below 1 billion USD for the first time since the beginning of 2022, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).