Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on August 2
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,154 VND/USD on August 2, down 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,849 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,459 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,190 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,500 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from August 1.
BIDV raised the buying rate by 25 VND, listing at 23,220 VND/USD and the selling rate by 5 VND, listing at 23,500 VND/USD./.