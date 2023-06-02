Business Bac Giang reaps significant achievements in development of digital economy The northern province of Bac Giang will pay more attention to spurring the development of the digital economy, Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu has said.

Business Hanoi’s economy on path to recovery In the first months of this year, Hanoi has focused on removing difficulties to and facilitating industrial production, export-import, public investment, and foreign investment attraction, according to a local official.

Business Vietjet launches online check-in service Vietjet's online check-in system is ready to serve passengers flying across domestic and internationally.