Business Binh Phuoc urged to develop cashews as main crops The southern province of Binh Phuoc, deemed Vietnam’s “cashew capital”, needs to devise a project to develop cashews as its key crops, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has said.

Business Binh Phuoc targets becoming industrialised province The southern province of Binh Phuoc recorded economic growth of 7.51 percent in 2020 thanks to its outstanding efforts in containing COVID-19 and promoting economic development, according to a local official.

Business Dong Nai works to drive economic development Improving the business climate is part of the southern province of Dong Nai’s efforts to boost its economic growth during 2021-2025, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung said at a recent conference.