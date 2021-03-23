Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on March 23
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,197 VND per USD on March 23, down 7 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,893 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,502 VND/USD.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from March 22.
BIDV also added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,975 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,175 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank raised both rates by 2 VND, listing at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling)./.