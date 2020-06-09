Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on June 9
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on June 9, down 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,929 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,535 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw increases.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the same period on June 8.
At BIDV, both rates were cut by 20 VND to 23,140 VND/USD (buying), and 23,320 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank also adjusted both rates down 12 VND to 23,128 VND/USD (buying), and 23,328 VND/USD (selling)./.