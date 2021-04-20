Reference exchange rate down 8 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on April 20, down 8 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on April 20, down 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,878 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,486 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks saw slight increases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,170 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from April 19.
BIDV raised both rates by 10 VND, listing at 22,980 VND/USD (buying) and 23,180 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank also added 10 VND to both rates, listing at 22,970 VND/USD (buying) and 23,180 VND/USD (selling)./.