Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on February 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,208 VND/USD on February 12, down 9 VND from the previous day (February 11).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,904 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,511 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks either stayed stable or reduced slightly.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on February 11.
BIDV cut 10 VND from both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,180 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD.
Techcombank reduced both rates by 7 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,153 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,313 VND/USD./.