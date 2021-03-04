Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on March 4
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on March 4, down 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,846 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,457 VND/USD.
The rates listed by commercial banks slightly dropped.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,900 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,110 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from March 3.
Similarly, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 22,920 VND/USD (buying) and 23,120 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank also adjusted both rates down 5 VND to 22,878 VND/USD (buying) and 23,118 VND/USD (selling)./.