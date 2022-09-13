Business Delisting poor quality shares helps make market more transparent Delisting shares on the stock market is a tool for market regulators to create a transparent investment environment, and filter and remove poor quality stocks that cause market manipulation, strengthening investors' confidence in the stock market.

Business Authentication system to prevent counterfeiting via QRCode The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has put into operation a system of authenticating genuine goods via QRCode at truyxuat.gov.vn, to encourage people and businesses to use solutions to develop products in e-commerce transactions.

Business Taiwanese firms eye investment in Hai Phong The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on September 12 hosted a meeting with a business delegation from Taiwan (China) to introduce cooperation and investment opportunities in the northern city.

Business Vietnam’s aquatic exports to Russia record strong rebound Vietnam’s seafood exports to Russia have sharply recovered after many months of interruptions due to the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, surging 36% in July and 98% in August, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).