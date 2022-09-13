Reference exchange rate down 9 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,244 VND/USD on September 13, down 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,941 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,546 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks decreased.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,360 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,670 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from September 12.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND, listing at 23,385 VND/USD (buying) and 23,665 VND/USD (selling)./.