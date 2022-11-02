Reference exchange rate down 9 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on November 2, down 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,872 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,504 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,592 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,872 VND/USD, both down 9 VND from the end of the November 1 session.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from the end of the previous session at 24,571 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,881 VND/USD (selling)./.