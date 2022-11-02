Business Petrol prices record third consecutive increase Retail prices of oil and petrol recorded the third consecutive increase from 3pm on November 1, following the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.

Business Vietnam pushes forward economic ties with Egypt The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt has been actively and proactively promoting economic diplomacy to further boost bilateral economic, trade, investment and tourism ties, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview in Cairo.

Business North-South Expressway contractors face punishment if targets missed Contractors who slow down the progress of the North-South Expressway project will be strictly managed with by the Ministry of Transport.