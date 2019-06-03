Transactions at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,060 VND per USD on June 3, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 31).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,751 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,368 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,355 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,475 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on May 31.BIDV raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,355 VND/USD (buying) and 23,475 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 5, listing the buying rate at 23,335 VND/USD and 23,475 VND/USD (selling).Last week (from May 27 to 31), the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on two days and down on three days, but overall the rate ended the week down 1 VND from the week’s first day.-VNA