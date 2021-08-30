Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND/USD on August 30, down 5 VND from the rate on the last working day of previous week (August 27).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,831 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,443 VND/USD).
The rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,650 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,880 VND/USD, unchanged from August 27.
BIDV kept the buying rate unchanged at 22,685 VND/USD and raised the selling rate by 10 VND to 22,895 VND/USD.
During the week from August 23-27, the daily reference exchange rate was revised up on Monday but then down until the end of the week, ending 35 VND lower than the rate at the beginning of the week./.