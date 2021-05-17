Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 17, down 16 VND from the rate on the last working day in the previous week (May 14).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,854 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,465 VND/USD.

The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated in different directions.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,150 VND/USD, unchanged from May 14.

BIDV cut both rates by 4 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,945 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,145 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Vietinbank maintained both rates at 22,942 VND/USD (buying) and 23,142 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from May 10 to 14, the daily reference exchange primarily saw an upward trend and ended the week up 14 VND from the beginning of the week./.