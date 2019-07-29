Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set its daily reference exchange rate at 23,085 VND on the morning of July 29, down by 6 VND from the end of last week.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,777 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,392 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,155 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,275 VND/USD, up by 5 VND from the same time on July 26.BIDV kept its rates unchanged from the end of last week, with 23,150 – 23,270 VND/USD (buying-selling).Techcombank offered 23,135 VND/USD (buying), and 23,275 VND/USD (selling), up by 5 VND from the end of last week.-VNA