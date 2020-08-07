Reference exchange rate down despite gold price soaring
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 7, down 3 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,896 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,503 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained unchanged as compared to the same time of August 6.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from the previous day at 23,060 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV listed two rates at 23.085 - 23.265 VND/USD (buying-selling), unchanged from August 6.
Techcombank also kept both rates the same at 23,066 VND/USD (buying) and 23,266 VND/USD (selling)./.