Reference exchange rate down on December 23
Transactions at Techcombank (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,159 VND/USD on December 23, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 20).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,854 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,464 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, which have remained unchanged for several days.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank maintained both rates at the same level as on December 20, with the buying rate at 23,094 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,234 VND/USD.
During the week from December 16-20, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week up 5 VND from the rate on Monday.
The rates listed at most commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week./.