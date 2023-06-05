Reference exchange rate drops strongly at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,693 VND/USD on June 5, down 29 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 2).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,879 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,506 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw little fluctuations.
At 8:45am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and at 23,630 VND/USD (selling), both unchanged from the end of June 2.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,280 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,650 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of June 2./.