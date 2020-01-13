Reference exchange rate follows downward trend from previous week
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on January 13, down 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 10).
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on January 13, down 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 10). (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on January 13, down 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 10).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,856 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,467 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on January 10.
At BIDV, both rates have been kept unchanged for many days, with the buying rate listed at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Techcombank added 1 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,095 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,235 VND/USD.
During the week from January 6 to 10, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and down on Wednesday and Friday. Overall, the rate ended the week lower than at the week’s beginning by 1 VND.
The rates at commercial banks remained stable for most of the week./.