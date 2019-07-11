The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,064 VND/USD on the morning of July 11. (Photo: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,064 VND/USD on the morning of July 11, down by 15 VND from July 10.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,755 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,372 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued going down.At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, down by 10 VND from the same time the day earlier.BIDV offered the same rates as Vietcombank, 23,160 VND/USD (buying) and 23,280 VND/USD (selling), down by 5 VND.