– The State Bank of Vietnam set its reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,443 VND/USD on the morning of December 6, up by 4 VND from the day ago.

With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,100 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,770 VND per USD.



Major commercial banks kept their changes stable.



Vietcombank, BIDV and Vietinbank offered the same rates with 22,680 VND (buying) and 22,750 VND (selling), per USD, unchanged from the day earlier.-VNA