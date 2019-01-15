Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 22,850 VND/USD on the morning of January 15, up 13 VND from the day ago.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,535 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,165 VND/USD.



At 8:10 at the transaction office of the State Bank of Vietnam, the buying rate was posted at 23,200 VND/USD, and the selling rate was 23,472 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.



Commercial banks kept their prices of USD stable.



At 8:10, Vietcombank posted 23,155 – 23,245 VND/USD for its buying and selling rates, unchanged from the morning of the day ago.



Meanwhile, BIDV raised its buying and selling rates by 5 VND to 23,155 – 23,245 VND/USD, respectively.



Techcombank offered 23,135 – 23,245 VND/USD as its buying and selling rates, unchanged from the morning of January 14.-VNA