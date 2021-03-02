Reference exchange rate goes up on March 2
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND per USD on March 2, up 6 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,151 VND per USD on March 2 (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 23,845 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,456 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw an increase.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,910 VND/USD, and the selling rate 23,120 VND/USD, up 10 VND from March 1.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,125 VND/USD.
The rates at Vietinbank were also adjusted up by 15 VND at 22,888 VND/USD (buying) and 23,128 VND/USD (selling)./.