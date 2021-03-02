Business Hanoi’s February consumer price index up 1.8 percent The consumer price index (CPI) in the capital city grew up 1.8 percent in February from the previous month, according to the Hanoi Statistics Office.

Business Aquatic exports rise 2.2 percent in two months Export value of aquatic products reached 405 million USD in February, pushing the figure in the first two months of 2021 to over 1 billion USD, up 2.2 percent over the same period last year, reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Foreign ship arrivals down 6 percent in first two months Vietnam’s sea ports have berthed some 4,900 foreign vessels over the last two months, a decline of 6 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration.

Business Vietjet offers free baggage allowance on domestic routes The budget carrier Vietjet Air has offered free 20kg of checked baggage for passengers on its entire flight network across Vietnam.