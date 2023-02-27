Reference exchange rate kept unchanged at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,642 VND/USD on February 27, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (February 24).
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,642 VND/USD on February 27, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (February 24).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,824 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,460 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,620 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,990 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of February 24.
BIDV reduced both rates by 15 VND to 23,650 VND/USD (buying) and 23,950 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 20-24, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday and down on the next two days before going up again on Friday. It ended the week down 4 VND./.