Politics Vietnam wishes to boost cooperation with Germany in farming, innovation Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung led a Vietnamese delegation to visit Germany from February 23 to 25, working with German departments on measures to concretize cooperation with Europe's largest economy, especially in agriculture and innovation.

Business Infographic Vietnam striving to become developed, high-income country by 2050 Vietnam targets becoming a developed, high-income country with an equal, democratic, and civilised society by 2050 under the national master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050. The country will strive for annual GDP growth of 6.5-7.5% between 2031 and 2050, along with per capita GDP of 27,000-32,000 USD and an urbanisation rate of 70-75% by 2050.

Business Red River Delta expected to lead nation’s economy The Red River Delta is expected to retain its position as the nation’s economic locomotive and largest growth engine.

Business Vietnam, Netherlands exalt smart agricultural collaboration Vietnam and the Netherlands agreed to promote cooperation in innovation and creative agriculture during a working visit of Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung to the European country from February 21-23.