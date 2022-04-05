Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,098 VND/USD on April 5, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,790 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,405 VND/USD.



The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw fluctuations.

At 8:25 am, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND, listing at 22,700 VND/USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling).

Meanwhile, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,675 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,985 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of the previous session on April 4./.