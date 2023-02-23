Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on February 23
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,641 VND/USD on February 23, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,823 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,458 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:15am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,650 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,950 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the end of February 22.
Vietcombank also raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,590 VND/USD (buying) and 23,960 VND/USD (selling)./.