Business Vietnam, India boost trade in farm produce, processed food The Vietnam Trade Office in India, in collaboration with the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India (Invest India) and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) held a teleconference on February 22 to step up business cooperation opportunities in farm produce and processed food.

Business HCM City recommended to further improve investment environment Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular need to make changes and further accelerate administrative reforms in order to create a more attractive environment for foreign investors, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) Alain Cany has said.

Business Ben Tre seeks cooperation with ASEAN countries The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on February 22 held a seminar to promote its potential in trade, investment, cultural exchange, and education to localities and investors from other ASEAN countries.