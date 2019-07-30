The State Bank of Vietnam kept its daily reference exchange rate unchanged at 23,085 VND/USD on the morning of July 30 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam kept its daily reference exchange rate unchanged at 23,085 VND/USD on the morning of July 30.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,777 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,392 VND/USD.



At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,155 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,275 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on July 29.



BIDV kept its rates unchanged, with 23,150 – 23,270 VND/USD (buying-selling).



Techcombank offered 23,135 VND/USD (buying), and 23,275 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the same time of the previous day.-VNA