Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,160 VND/USD on May 17, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,854 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,454 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks rose.

At 8:27 am, BIDV added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank also adjusted both rates up by 10 VND, listing at 22,930 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling)./.