Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,069 VND/USD on the morning of May 21, unchanged from the day ago.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,761 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,376 VND/USD.



Commercial banks increased their rates slightly.



At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,345 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,465 VND/USD, up by 15 VND from the same time the day earlier.



BIDV offered the rates at 23,350-23,470 VND/USD, up by 20 VND from the same time on May 20.



Techcombank posted 23,325 VND/USD (buying) and 23,465 VND/USD (selling), up by 15 VND from the day ago.-VNA