Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on Nov. 19
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND per USD on November 19, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,859 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,469 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from November 18.
BIDV also added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,070 VND/USD./.