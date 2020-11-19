Business Vietjet, UPS team up for global cargo transportation from Asia Vietjet and UPS, a global leader in logistics, have entered into a historic agreement to leverage each other’s global and regional network by further growing trade lanes from Asia to destinations in the US.

Business Forum suggests ways to bolster exports, economic recovery Boosting support for Vietnamese enterprises to capitalise on free trade agreements (FTAs) and engage more deeply in global supply chains is an important solution to fuel post-pandemic exports and economic recovery, the Export Forum 2020 held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18 heard.

Business Margin trading should be allowed on UPCoM Margin trading should be allowed on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to increase the exchange’s liquidity.

Business Vietnam needs seafood solutions Vietnam needs to strengthen measures to achieve the sustainable development of seafood exports to the EU market, especially after the EVFTA comes into effect, according to experts.