Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on October 28
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on October 28, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,877 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,509 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,597 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,877 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of October 27.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut both rates by 7 VND, listing at 24,560 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,870 VND/USD (selling)./.