Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on October 28, unchanged  from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,877 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,509 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,597 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,877 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of October 27.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut both rates by 7 VND, listing at 24,560 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,870 VND/USD (selling)./.
