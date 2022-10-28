Business Resumption of Vietnam - China flights on negotiation table According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the international passenger market has only recovered by about 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels, while some key markets still face difficulties. Negotiations on reconnecting flights to China are therefore being actively carried out.

Business Vietnam, Morocco boost cooperation in finance, banking An international conference was held on October 27 to discuss the actual situation of Vietnamese and Moroccan financial and banking business activities in Africa as well as solutions to promote the two countries’ cooperation in the field.

Business Vietnam's food businesses enjoy opportunities to increase exports Vietnam's food businesses will likely have more opportunities to increase exports thanks to high world demand while leading agricultural-producing countries tend to curb exports.

Business Vietnam takes lead in internet economy in SEA: Report Vietnam takes the lead and set to post a 31% growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) from 23 billion USD in 2022 to 49 billion USD in 2025, according to the "e-Conomy SEA 2022" report released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company on October 27.