Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,100 VND per USD on August 5, the highest level so far, up 10 VND from the last working of previous week (August 2).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,793 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,407 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks were almost unchanged from August 2.At 8:15 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, unchanged from August 2.Techcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,140 VND/USD (buying) and 23,280 VND/USD (selling).During the week from July 29 to August 2, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down or maintained unchanged on the first three days then turned around to rise towards the end of the week. The rate ended the week 5 VND higher than the week’s beginning.However, the rates listed at commercial banks on the week’s last day were mostly lower than on Monday (July 29).-VNA