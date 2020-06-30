Business Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16 Vietnam Airlines Group will postpone its shareholders’ meeting until July 16, according to a decision signed by Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Executive Board Pham Ngoc Minh.

Business HCM City should seek to push ahead with ODA disbursement: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 29 urged Ho Chi Minh City to ask for the facilitation of the implementation of Metro Line No. 1 project in order to increase public disbursement for the locality.

Business Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Conference sought to help businesses accelerate post-pandemic development A conference discussing measures to fully tap into opportunities brought about by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and support Vietnamese enterprises in promoting post-pandemic development was held in Hanoi on June 29.