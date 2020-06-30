Reference exchange rate remains unchanged hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on June 30, unchanged from the previous day.

 With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,925 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,532 VND/USD.

 The opening hour rates at commercial banks slightly declined.

 At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,085 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,295 VND/USD, both down 5 VND.

 Techcombank also listed both rates down 8 VND, at 23,095 VND/USD (buying), and 23,295 VND/USD (selling).

 Meanwhile, BIDV decreased 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,115 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,295 VND/USD.
VNA