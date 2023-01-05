Videos Good start for HCM City's tourism sector With roughly 35,000 foreign arrivals and 1.6 million vacationers during the recent 3-day New Year holiday, Ho Chi Minh City tourism sector hopes to attract more visitors to the locality during the New Year 2023.

Business Binh Duong Portal's Korean, Chinese, Japanese versions launched The People's Committee of Binh Duong province on January 4 held a ceremony to launch Korean, Chinese and Japanese-language versions of the Binh Duong Portal.

Business Hanoi eyes 950 firms in support industries this year Hanoi has set a target to have about 950 enterprises operating in the field of supporting industries this year, an increase of approximately 20 compared to 2022.

Videos Vietnam becomes largest importer of RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK) posted a trade surplus of over 34 billion USD with Vietnam in 2022, and with the figure, Vietnam has become the largest trade partner of the RoK for the first time.