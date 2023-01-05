Reference exchange rate remains unchanged
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 5, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,783 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,423 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.
Vietcombank reduced both rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,330 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,375 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,655 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the January 4./.