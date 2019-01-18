Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam again raised the daily reference exchange rate on January 18 after adjusting it down on January 17, setting the rate at 22,862 VND/USD, up 7 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,547 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,177 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable, with no changes from the beginning of the week.Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from January 17, listing the buying rate at 23,155 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,245 VND/USD.BIDV also maintained both rates at the same levels as on January 17, listing the buying rate at 23,155 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,245 VND/USD.Both rates at Techcombank remained unchanged at 23,135 VND/USD (buying) and 23,245 VND/USD (selling).This week (January 14 to 18), the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend except for January 17. The rate gained a total 25 VND throughout the week.Meanwhile, major commercial banks kept their rates unchanged since the beginning of the week.-VNA