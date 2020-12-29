The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,148 VND per USD on December 29 (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,148 VND per USD on December 29, down 1 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,842 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,454 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at some commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,220 VND/USD, unchanged from December 28.BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,035 VND/USD (buying) and 23,215 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, the rates at Techcombank were adjusted up 1 VND to 23,016 VND/USD (buying) and 23,216 VND/USD (selling)./.