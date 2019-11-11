Reference exchange rate revised down 3 VND
At a Techcombank transaction office (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,130 VND per USD on November 11, down 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 8).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,823 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,436 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on November 8.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank revised up both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,130 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD./.