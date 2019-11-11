Business VN-Index to move flat, large-cap stocks to weaken Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index last week ended at its 13-month high but its struggle on the last two days signalled growth had stalled and it would move sideways in the coming week.

Business Vietnam’s exports estimated at 217.05 bln USD in 10 months Vietnam’s export revenue was estimated at 217.05 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, up 7.4 percent annually, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Foreign businesses look to expand investment in Vietnam Many foreign businesses have come to explore the investment opportunities in Vietnam recently with the intention of investing or expanding operation in the country.

Business Farmer hatches success in chickens Farmers across the country have been adopting more effective production and business models. In the northern province of Thai Nguyen, some families are earning incomes from these economic models.