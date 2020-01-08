Reference exchange rate revised down 9 VND
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on January 8, down 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,860 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,470 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,085 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,235 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the same time on January 7.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged for several days, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,095 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,235 VND/USD./.