Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau seeks to develop LNG-fueled power projects Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong on January 7 asked the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to weigh environmental and economic impacts of liquefied natural gas (LNG) electricity projects that are seeking approval.

Business Social housing development fails to meet target Nine social housing projects for low-income earners with more than 4,100 apartments measuring 205,500 sq. m were completed and put into use in 2019, which did not meet the target set by the national housing development strategy to 2020 with a vision to 2030.

Business Nearly 190 rice traders certified as eligible for rice exports The Ministry of Industry and Trade has granted 47 certificates of eligibility to rice export businesses over the past year, lifting the number of rice exporters to 182 traders.

Business PwC, Deloitte receive 'good' accreditation in 2019 Two auditing firms were graded “Good” by the State Securities Commission (SSC) regarding the quality of their services in 2019, while eight others were deemed “Acceptable”.