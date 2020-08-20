Reference exchange rate revised down by 4 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 20, down 4 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at Vietcombank (Source: Vietcombank)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 20, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,896 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,504 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling)./.