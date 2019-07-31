Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam lowered its daily reference exchange rate by 12 VND to 23,073 VND/USD on the morning of July 31.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,765 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,380 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the same time on July 30.BIDV also reduced its rates by 10 VND to 23,140 VND/USD (buying) and 23,260 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, Techcombank offered its rates at 23,130 VND/USD (buying), and 23,260 VND/USD (selling), down 5 VND and 15 VND, respectively, from the same time of the previous day.-VNA