Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam revised the daily reference exchange rate up by 10 VND from the end of last week to 23,077 VND/USD on the morning of July 22.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,769 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,383 VND/USD.



At 8:25, Vietcombank and BIDV posted the buying rate at 23,180 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of last week.



Techcombank kept their rates unchanged from the end of last week, offering 23,170 VND/USD (buying), and 23,310 VND/USD (selling).-VNA