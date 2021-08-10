Business SCG sale revenue in Vietnam surges 41 percent in Q2 SCG, a cement and building material conglomerate in the ASEAN region, has announced a revenue from sales in Vietnam at over 9.85 trillion VND (428 million USD) in the second quarter of this year, up 41 percent year-on-year.

Videos Vietnam among top 10 emerging markets for global data centres Vietnam has been listed in top 10 emerging markets in the global data centre market by ResearchAndMarkets, the world's leading market research store.

Business Construction firms see divergent earning results amid rising material prices Construction enterprises have reported divergence in the first half of 2021 as a sharp increase in raw material prices has put them under pressure.

Business Gia Lai province to boost trade links with Cambodia’s border provinces Border trade infrastructure between Gia Lai province and Cambodia's localities sharing the same border line will be developed to promote goods trading and exchange activities under a programme to develop Vietnam's border trade infrastructure to 2025, with a vision to 2030.