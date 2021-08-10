Reference exchange rate revised up 14 VND hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND/USD on August 10, up 14 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,882 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,491 VND/USD.

The listed rates at major commercial banks saw slight decreases.

At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,800 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,030 VND/USD), unchanged from August 9.

Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,820 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,020 VND/USD.

Vietinbank also reduced both rates by 5 VND, listing them at 22,800 VND/USD (buying) and 23,020 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA