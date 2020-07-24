Business Over 396 million USD raised from G-bonds The State Treasury raised over 9.2 trillion VND (over 396.1 million USD) through a Government bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 23.

Business Forum talks business restructuring for post-COVID-19 recovery The e-magazine “Doanh nhan Vietnam” (Vietnam Entrepreneur) held a forum in Hanoi on July 23 to discuss business restructuring amid challenges caused by COVID-19.

Business Business networking event helps link manufacturers with local suppliers The Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) teamed up to organise the Manufacturing Match Making Event 2020 in Hanoi on July 23.