Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The daily reference exchange rate continued the rising trend since the beginning of this week, going up 15 VND compared to April 24 to stand at 22,522 VND/USD on April 26.April 25 was a holiday as the country commemorated the legendary founders of the nation – the Hung Kings.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,215 VND/USD and the floor rate 21,771 VND/USD.Meanwhile, the opening hour rates at major commercial banks stayed stable or dropped slightly.Vietcombank kept the buying rate unchanged from April 24 at 22,735 VND/USD and cut the selling rate by 5 VND to 22,805 VND/USD.The rates at BIDV were the same as on April 24, at 22,735 VND/USD (buying) and 22,805 VND/USD (selling).Vietinbank listed the buying rate at 22,732 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,802 VND/USD, both down 1 VND from April 24.-VNA