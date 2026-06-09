Business

Reference exchange rate slightly increases on June 9

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,151 VND/USD on June 9, up 1 VND from the previous working day.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,151 VND/USD on June 9, up 1 VND from the previous working day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,409 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,893 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up compared to the June 8 session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,128 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,408 VND/USD, both up 1 VND from the previous session./.

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