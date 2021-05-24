Reference exchange rate stable at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 24, unchanged from the last working day of the previous week (May 21).
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 24, unchanged from the last working day of the previous week (May 21).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,855 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,465 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight rises.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,155 VND/USD, up 5 VND from the same-hour rates on May 21.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,955 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,155 VND/USD./.