Business Opportunities for Vietnam to maintain stable rice export to Philippines The Philippines’s lowering tariffs on imported rice would open up opportunities for Vietnam to maintain stable supply of the product for the country and helping it stabilise the domestic market, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Business Japanese beverage firm helps coffee growers in Vietnam Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings is stepping up support for coffee growers in Vietnam, amid a growing consumer demand for sustainable products.

Business Expert: Vietnam’s FTAs driving up exports-imports Vietnam’s exports and imports rose over 24 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, driven by the country’s free trade agreements (FTAs), an expert has said.

Business Vietnam- Australia trade revenue surges nearly 34 percent Two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Australia topped 3.63 billion USD in the first four months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 33.85 percent, according to Vietnamese Consul General to Australia Nguyen Dang Thang.