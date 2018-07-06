The daily reference exchange rate for July 6 is kept at 22,638 VND/USD (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam kept the daily reference exchange rate for July 6 unchanged from the previous day at 22,638 VND/USD.With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,317 VND/USD and the floor rate 21,959 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks went up.Vietcombank raised both rates by 25 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,020 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23.090 VND/USD.The rates at BIDV were adjusted up 5 VND, standing at 23,005 VND/USD (buying) and 23,075 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank also added 20 VND to both rates, buying the greenback at 22,005 VND/USD and selling at 23,075 VND/USD.-VNA