Reference exchange rate stays stable
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,128 VND/USD on May 5, unchanged from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,128 VND/USD on May 5, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,821 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,434 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks rose.
At 8:25 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,830 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,110 VND/USD, unchanged from May 4.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from May 4, listing the buying rate at 22,800 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,110 VND/USD (selling)./.