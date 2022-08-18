Business Ministry extends time of anti-dumping investigation on tables, chairs The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to extend time limit of investigation on applying anti-dumping measures on table and chair products originating from Malaysia and China by six months.

Business Thua Thien - Hue, ADB sign MoU for inclusive, sustainable economic development The People's Committee of Thua Thien - Hue province and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam on August 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promoting a strategic partnership for inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Business Grab stops collecting hot weather surcharge The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Authority has worked with related parties to research and collect information to clarify the matter of Grab Vietnam Company Limited applying a hot weather surcharge.