Reference exchange rate stays stable
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,192 VND/USD on August 18, unchanged from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,192 VND/USD on August 18, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,887 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,497 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks remained stable.
Vietcombank raised both rates by 5 VND to 23,235 VND/USD (buying) and 23,545 VND/USD (selling).
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,265 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,545 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of August 17./.