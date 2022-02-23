Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on February 23
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,130 VND/USD on February 23, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,823 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,436 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks all rose.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,650 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,960 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from February 22.
BIDV also raised both rates by 20 VND to 22,680 VND/USD (buying) and 22,960 VND/USD (selling)./.