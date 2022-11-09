Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on November 9 hinh anh 1Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA)The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on November 9, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,872 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,504 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks also remained the same as at the end of transaction on November 8.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 24,692 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,872 VND/USD, both unchanged from November 8.

BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 24,672 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,872 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA